What’s “The Most Incredible Part Of Living In The UAE”? Watch Video To Know

Ever wondered what it feels like to live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Well, this Middle Eastern country is famous for its vibrant and multicultural workforce. UAE's strategic location, booming economy and business-friendly environment attract professionals from various fields across the globe. This demographic diversity fosters a rich cultural tapestry, offering residents daily interactions with people who are not limited to specific backgrounds. Now, a Dubai-based content creator has shown something similar in his latest Instagram post. His video comes with the tagline, “The most incredible part of living in the UAE”.

The clip shows the man commuting to his office. He walks out of his home, takes the public transport and steps into his workplace. But what begins as a regular day of travelling to work soon turns out to be something greatly inspiring. The man realises that on his way, he has met people from various corners of the world, including individuals from India, Russia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kenya, Lebanon, Ireland, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Egypt.

It was a candid meeting with a local Emirati at his company, which prompted the man to conclude that his interactions throughout the morning had spanned multiple continents. Can you believe it? The caption read, “In the 45-minute Journey from Your Home to your workplace in the UAE, you cross paths with people across different Nationalities, who have their own story and who came here in the UAE just to have a better life.”

The internet had much to say about the video.

“Love this,” exclaimed a user.

Another called the UAE their “dream” country.

“UAE: Diverse in Nationalities, United over Karak (coffee emoji)” read a heartfelt comment.

One person admitted that the video “Made his Day”

This individual posed an important question: “I mean, why can't we all live together with love and respect? Why do we all have to fight for culture, rich or poor?”

“Safest, warmest and the best people are here,” acknowledged someone else.

So far, the video has received more than 13.2 million views.