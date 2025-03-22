Budget-Friendly Dubai: Indian Couples Tips For A Cost-Effective Vacation

When it comes to international travel, Dubai is a dream destination for many. From the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall to the stunning Miracle Garden and underwater zoo, the city has no shortage of attractions. But let's be real – Dubai can be pricey. A trip to this tourist hotspot might burn a hole in your pocket. Don't worry, though! Travel influencers Sushil Ahire and Kinjal Damani, known as Wandering Minds on Instagram, have shared a fun reel packed with tips on how to explore Dubai on a budget. Sounds exciting, right?

Also Read: Visiting Dubai? Let Our Guide Help You Plan The Perfect Trip

Here are the tips shared by the couple:

1. Book your stay near a metro station

You can cut down on transportation costs by staying near a metro station. This way, you can simply walk to the station and travel around the city via the metro. It is a small change that can save you a significant amount in the long run.

2. Use the metro for city travel

Dubai's metro system is one of the best ways to get around the city efficiently and affordably. While taxis and private cars may be convenient, they come with a hefty price tag. The metro is a much cheaper option, and it also helps you avoid the city's congested roads.

3. Book taxis using the Careem app

If you do need to take a taxi, always book through the Careem app. The couple recommends using Hala Taxi through the Careem app, as it offers the most budget-friendly rides.

4. Buy water bottles from local shops

Hydration is key, especially in Dubai's warm climate. However, buying water bottles at restaurants can be surprisingly expensive, with prices up to three times higher than local stores. To save money, always purchase bottled water from mini-marts, supermarkets or local shops, where you will get the same product at a fraction of the cost.

5. Use travel apps to book combo tickets for attractions

Dubai is home to some of the world's most famous attractions. Instead of purchasing individual tickets at full price, use travel apps like KLook, Get Your Guide or DoJoin to book combo tickets. These platforms often offer great discounts.

Check out the post below:

“Travelling to foreign countries is thrilling but at the same time, it becomes difficult to manage expenses. Rather, sometimes we end up spending more money. So here area few tips for you all that we learnt from our one-week trip to Dubai,” read the text attached to the post.

If you are planning a trip to Dubai, make sure to use these smart travel hacks to cut costs and make the most of your experience.