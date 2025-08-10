Chinese Man Arrested For Stealing From Business Class Passenger On Dubai-Singapore Flight

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger's bag in the business class section of a flight from Dubai to Singapore. According to The Straits Times, authorities were notified around 5:30 AM on August 8, and the suspect was taken into custody. As per preliminary investigations, the victim's wife caught the man allegedly stealing her husband's bag from the overhead compartment while he was asleep. When she confronted him, he returned the bag to its place. She also informed her husband about the incident.

"After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, the man was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions to officers from the Airport Police Division and was subsequently arrested before he could depart for his next scheduled flight," the police said.

After landing at Changi Airport, the man failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions to the airport police officers.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Chinese national, was arrested before his next flight and will be charged with theft. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

This incident follows a similar case at Changi Airport, where a 38-year-old Indian national stole items worth around Rs 3.5 lakh from 14 stores at Jewel Changi Airport.

According to The Straits Times, the man targeted 14 shops at the airport, stealing various items including perfumes, cosmetics and bags worth a total of Singapore Dollars (SGD) 5,136. After stealing, he casually boarded his flight and left the country. But upon his return to Singapore on June 1, the 38-year-old was arrested, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on July 23.