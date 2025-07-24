Indian Man Arrested For Stealing Bags And Makeup Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh From Singapore Airport

A 38-year-old Indian man who allegedly stole items worth Rs 3.5 lakh from several shops at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport before flying out of the country has been arrested. According to The Straits Times, the man targeted 14 shops at the airport, stealing various items including perfumes, cosmetics and bags worth a total of Singapore Dollars (SGD) 5,136, police said on Wednesday. After stealing, he casually boarded his flight and left the country. But upon his return to Singapore on June 1, the 38-year-old was arrested, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on July 23.

According to the outlet, authorities learned of the thefts after a retail shop discovered that a bag from the store was missing. It was the shop's retail supervisor who discovered that the bag was missing during a stock-taking exercise.

CCTV footage showed the Indian man taking the item and leaving the shop without paying. Cops then successfully established his identity. However, by that time, the Indian national had already left Singapore.

The 38-year-old man returned to Singapore on June 1 and was arrested while he was in transit at Changi Airport. The police said that the stolen items were recovered from the man, who is now expected to be charged on July 25 with theft and fraudulent possession of property.

"Offenders should not think that they can evade capture by quickly boarding a flight. The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent and deter shop theft cases," police said, per the outlet.

Earlier this year, another Indian national was arrested for stealing over SGD 1,800 (INR 1,14,705) worth of items from five shops at Singapore's Changi Airport. A court handed Singh Sagar, 37, five theft charges for stealing items including stationery, chocolates and jewellery from Terminal 3's departure transit area in about three hours on March 23, The Straits Times reported.

His alleged crime spree started at WH Smith bookstore where he allegedly stole over SGD 550 (INR 35,032) worth of items, including three stationery sets and a power bank. Singh then went to The Cocoa Trees candy shop, Discover Singapore souvenir store, Kaboom toy store, and Victoria's Secret lingerie shop where he allegedly stole items including four boxes of chocolates worth more than SGD 238 (INR 15,160), multiple boxes of jewellery, t-shirts, watches, and a handbag worth SGD 135 (INR 8616.04).