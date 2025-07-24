Multi-Millionaire CEO, 39, Trampled To Death By Elephant At South African Game Reserve

In a tragic incident, the multi-millionaire owner of one of South Africa's top game reserves was trampled to death by a charging elephant. According to The Daily Mail, the incident happened at 8 am on July 22 at Gondwana Private Game Reserve​​​​​, when FC Conradie was attempting to guide a group of elephants away from the tourist lodges. However, the task went wrong when the six-ton bull turned on him. The elephant reportedly gored Mr Conradie with its tusks and trampled him multiple times, leaving nearby rangers powerless to save him despite their best efforts.

FC Conradie, who also owned the Caylix Group sports management company, was described by staff as having a deep passion for elephants and nature, often venturing out to photograph them. He had honours degrees in zoology, animal studies, commerce and marketing, and was known as an "ambitious entrepreneur and passionate about nature".

A senior source at Gondwana said, "Because he is the boss man, everybody has been warned to say absolutely nothing or they will be out the same day, it is a big clamp down. FC was a great guy to work for, and he loved his elephants, which were his favourite, and he felt he had a trust with them, but you have to never forget they may live in a reserve but are wild. He will be greatly missed by all here."

Gondwana Game Reserve paid tribute to Mr Conradie, describing him as a cherished leader, devoted husband, and father of three. "FC was more than a leader – he was a mentor, a visionary, and a truly remarkable individual," the reserve stated, and requested privacy and space for the family during this challenging period. The team also appealed for the public to avoid speculation as the investigation into the incident continues.

It is not yet known whether guests at the Big 5 reserve, home to lions, buffalo, rhinos, leopards, and Africa's southernmost elephant herd, witnessed the violent attack



Gondwana Private Game Reserve, a luxurious five-star safari lodge near Mossel Bay along the renowned Garden Route, is a popular destination for celebrities and tourists seeking Big Five experiences. With rates of nearly 900 pounds per couple per night, the reserve was fully booked during the incident.

Notably, this is the second fatal elephant attack at the reserve in just over a year. In March 2023, David Kandela, a 36-year-old married father and staff member, was killed while guiding a herd through the Eco Tent Lodge area. Mr Kandela was gored, dragged into the bush, and dismembered by elephants, including a former circus elephant named Bonnie.

Mr Conradie's death ​​​​​has sparked debate about safety protocols in game reserves, highlighting the risks that come with working around wild animals. Experts suggest that even seasoned professionals like Mr Conradie need to exercise extreme caution when interacting with elephants, which can be unpredictable despite their calm nature.