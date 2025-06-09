Two Indian Women Detained For Theft At Singapore's Changi Airport

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Two Indian women were detained at Singapore's Changi Airport for alleged shop thefts. The thefts occurred on June 2, involving items from multiple stores in the departure transit area. CCTV footage helped authorities identify and detain the women within an hour of the thefts.

Two Indian women transiting through Singapore's Changi Airport were detained for allegedly committing a series of shop thefts at different stores, police said on Monday.

The thefts were committed on June 2 by the women, aged 29 and 30, The Straits Times newspaper reported, quoting a police statement.

Both women were detained before they could leave the country.

Police were alerted to the suspected theft case in the departure transit area of Terminal 3. Through the use of CCTV camera footage, airport authorities identified and found the two women within an hour.

A stolen purse, a backpack and a bottle of perfume -- all allegedly stolen -- were found in their possession. The three items had a total value of SGD 635, according to the report.

The women are expected to be charged in court on June 10, and if convicted, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

“The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft,” the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)