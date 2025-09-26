Bengaluru Shopkeeper Hits Woman For Stealing Sarees Worth Rs 90,000

The Bengaluru police have arrested a shopkeeper and his assistant for assaulting a woman in the broad day light on Sunday for allegedly stealing sarees worth Rs 90,000.

The video of the assault, which was captured on camera, is now going viral on the social media.

According to police, a woman name Humpamma, visited the shop in Bengaluru's Avenue Road and stole a bunch of sarees. But she somehow managed to escape. The entire act was however captured on the shop's CCTV.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen standing inside the shop and trying to take away a bundle of sarees. After various attempts, the woman can be seen taking the packed bundle outside.

The woman then returned to the same shop to allegedly steal more sarees; the shopkeeper however this time identified her and caught her red handed.

In a fit of anger, the shopkeeper dragged her onto the road and started slapping and kicking her repeatedly before handing her over to the police.

The shopkeepers and locals standing nearby captured the entire incident on their phones.

Police said two separate cases have been registered, one against the woman for theft and another against the shopkeeper and his assistant for the assault.

All three of them have now been arrested and sent to the judicial custody.