'Married At First Sight' Show Cancelled After Rape Allegations

'Married At First Sight', a dating show in the UK, has been cancelled after female participants made allegations of rape and sexual misconduct during its production. The allegations were made by two female cast members earlier this year while another made accusation of non-consensual sex against their on-screen husbands, as per a BBC report. The men have denied all the allegations against them. In the reality show, single people are matched and 'married' to strangers, though the marriages are not legally binding. The show was investigated by BBC Panorama a few months ago.

During the investigation, one of the participants claimed her on-screen husband raped her threatened her with acid attack. Another woman made a similar claim before the broadcast but her episodes were aired, the BBC report said.

The only woman identified in the case is Shina Manderson, who accused her on-screen husband of sexual misconduct.

The three women have accused the show of not doing enough to protect them.

Channel 4 had removed all episodes from streaming services and social media platforms after allegations surfaced in May this year.

Priya Dogra, the chief executive of Channel 4, apologised to the female participants again on Thursday, adding that the show's money will be used in "distinctive new programming".

"Reality TV contestants have often been treated as a commodity, with duty of care a slogan rather than a genuine principle. Everyone involved in producing and regulating reality TV must now learn and act," said Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the House of Commons culture and media committees.

The show had become one of Channel 4's biggest hits.