2 Teen Trainee Cabin Crew Invited To Party, Then Sexually Assaulted In Hyderabad

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, both aged 17, who were undergoing air-hostess training in Hyderabad.

The incident took place within the limits of Madhura Nagar Police Station and came to light following complaints by the survivors.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ganesh and Tarun, belong to Nizamabad district and knew each other.

Ganesh, a graduate preparing for competitive examinations, was residing in Bowenpally, while Tarun was employed in a private company in Balanagar.

One of the victims, also from Nizamabad district, had reportedly known Ganesh since their college days. She had completed her intermediate education and moved to Hyderabad to pursue air-hostess training. She was staying at a women's hostel in West Srinivas Nagar Colony. The second survivor, from Dammaiguda, was also staying at the same hostel and attending aviation training.

Police said the two accused allegedly contacted the girls and invited them to a party in Balanagar on Sunday night. At around 11.30 pm, they reportedly picked up the girls in a car and took them to a room occupied by Tarun.

According to the police, the accused allegedly forced the girls to consume alcohol before sexually assaulting them. The incident prompted the victims to approach the Madhura Nagar police.

Acting on their complaints, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested both accused.