PM Modi Approves Northern Bullet Train Corridor: Delhi To Agra In 59 Minutes

The government has given the green light to the new Northern Bullet Train Corridor, a crucial infrastructure project that will drastically cut travel times across northern India. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval, sharing that the high-speed rail network will bring major cities much closer. Under the proposed schedule, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Agra in just 59 minutes.

"The prime minister has approved the north corridor of the bullet train, which will change the lives of many," Vaishnaw said while speaking before flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi.

"The vision for the bullet train shared by the prime minister will greatly benefit the youth, the middle-income group, and artisans in small-scale industries. People will remember Prime Minister Modi for the next 100 years for this initiative."

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Key highlights of the project

Faster travel times: The corridor will also connect other major hubs, reducing travel time between Delhi and Lucknow, and extending connectivity further toward Varanasi and eastern regions.

Make in India Focus: The minister said that the construction, ranging from pillars to girders, will be completely indigenous, relying heavily on local engineering and domestic workforce capabilities. "The construction is progressing rapidly. It will be fully 'Make in India', built by the youth and welders of India," Vaishnaw said.

Economic boost: As mentioned by the minister, the initiative is designed to benefit youth, local business owners, and middle-income commuters by making rapid transit more accessible.

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Reduced travel times

The journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes.

From Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Apart from Vaishnaw, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a plan has been prepared to operate a bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi.

"This will allow the journey from Delhi to Varanasi to be covered in 3.5 hours - a mode of travel that will be simpler, more convenient, and more affordable than flying," Adityanath said.

"Kashi now boasts a state-of-the-art railway station, which reflects the essence and character of Kashi itself. In Uttar Pradesh, 157 railway stations have been modernised. They are so well-designed that one feels as though they are in the VIP lounge of an airport."

Vaishnaw also criticised the opposition party over the previous railway budget allocated to the state. "After Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of UP, the budget has increased significantly; it has doubled, tripled, and then increased by 18 times. Today, UP is receiving a budget of Rs 20,000 crore," the Union minister noted.

Further details regarding project timelines and ticket structures are expected to be shared soon.