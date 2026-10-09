From <i>Indian Idol</i> Fame To Financial Struggles: Why Amit Sana Stepped Away From Bollywood

For Amit Sana, becoming a familiar face on Indian television did not turn out to be the start of the music career he had imagined. The singer, who finished as the first runner-up on Indian Idol's debut season in 2004, found himself dealing with sudden fame, uncomfortable encounters in Bollywood and long periods without steady work. Eventually, he began distancing himself from the industry, a decision that also came with financial struggles.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sana spoke about why he found it difficult to adjust to the film and music industry after Indian Idol. He also opened up about the years when he struggled to make money despite the popularity he had gained on the reality show.

Sana was just 22 when Indian Idol changed his life. Coming from a small town, he was not prepared for the attention that followed his appearance on the show. While people suddenly treated him differently, he also found it difficult to understand the world he had entered.

“I was receiving too much attention. People were not just crazy for me outside, but I could feel the change in my own family. I suddenly became very important. I became the Amit Sana. It felt very weird because I never saw myself like that,” he said.

The singer said his experience of Mumbai was a cultural shock, especially because his background was rooted in classical music. Watching established names such as Sonu Nigam and Lucky Ali had given him a glimpse of the music industry, but dealing with Bollywood's social circles was a different experience altogether.

Sana recalled how fashion designers approached him to wear their clothes and actors invited him to parties. However, the attention did not always feel genuine to him.

“My problem is I can't say no. These experiences made me not respect them like I used to from far. Most of them were fake. Their compliments for me were more like buttering me. I couldn't understand why after so many years of stardom, they need a backing of someone like me, who just became famous. I couldn't connect with them. Woh nashe mein dhut rehte the (They would be drunk). They took me to random parties to show their power. It often felt like they were indirectly threatening me,” he said.

The singer said he also found a gap between the lifestyles people showed off and their actual circumstances. “People live fake lives. While they would show off about owning sports cars, in reality they would take auto rickshaws,” he said.

Sana said his inability to refuse requests made him vulnerable to situations he was not comfortable with. Rather than learning how to handle them, he began withdrawing from people.

“My weakness was I couldn't say no and then I would feel forced. To save myself from people's manipulation knowing my weakness, I started to go inside a shell, avoiding people,” he recalled.

This affected his professional relationships, too. During Indian Idol, he had developed connections with judges Farah Khan and Anu Malik. He later tried to approach Farah with songs he had worked on, but eventually stopped when he could not get an opportunity to share his work.

“After a while, it felt awkward when they didn't have the time to listen to me. I stopped,” he said.

Looking back, Sana admitted he sometimes wishes he had been more proactive about his career. At the same time, he believes everyone has their own journey.

The lack of regular work became a serious concern after his initial success. Sana said he invested a considerable amount in producing his second album, but it did not receive the promotion he had hoped for.

“I did go through financial issues. Struggled to pay EMIs of my house. After my first album released, I wanted to produce my own album. I did my second album and invested a lot of money in that. But, unfortunately, it didn't get promoted,” he recalled.

Sana later participated in Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar in 2008, hoping the singing reality show would help him regain some financial stability. However, he was disappointed with the experience and felt that his performances were not appreciated.

He also recalled a difficult period between 2006 and 2008, when he depended on payments from Sony to manage his expenses.

“I could never earn money. I was always in a state of struggle. Things didn't work out well for me. I didn't get any shows. I was irritated,” he said.

“I was in a contract with them. They would send me a cheque every three months. I would manage life with that. I couldn't understand how despite the fame, I didn't land any job,” he added.

Away from the professional challenges, Sana also went through personal difficulties, including the end of his marriage. Fellow Indian Idol contestant Prajakta Shukre previously recalled that jokes made by Rahul Vaidya during the competition would sometimes hurt Sana.

Over time, spirituality became an important part of his life. Sana credited the Art of Living Foundation with helping him understand himself better and find some stability after years of uncertainty.

Now, the singer is preparing to return to the show that first brought him into the public eye. Indian Idol Legends Return is set to premiere on October 17.

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