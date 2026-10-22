Manoj Bajpayee On Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid: 'You Can't Be Alert 24 Hours'

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu has once again brought the issue of gangster threats and the fear they can create within the film industry into focus. The incident has also revived memories of the 1990s, when Bollywood faced threats, extortion demands and violence linked to the underworld.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who witnessed that period, has now shared his thoughts on the incident while promoting his upcoming Netflix film Gajab Raat.

Reacting to the firing at Tiger Shroff's car, Bajpayee said it was an unfortunate incident and expressed relief that the actor and his driver were safe. He also pointed to the larger issue of criminals operating without sufficient fear of the law.

"You can't be alert 24 hours. It's an unfortunate incident that has happened. And it's a relief that he and his driver are safe," Bajpayee said.

He added that the situation could change only when those responsible for such crimes fear the consequences of breaking the law. However, with the investigation still underway, the actor cautioned against drawing conclusions about the case.

"Until and unless there is a fear in those guys of the law... Also, the investigation is on. It's really hard for us to say anything," he said.

Bajpayee also recalled the violence that the film industry witnessed during the 1990s, a period when criminal gangs allegedly targeted members of the entertainment industry for extortion and other demands.

"It was there in the 90s. I have seen it happening; I have seen a few people losing their lives in this very industry you are talking about," he said.

Referring to the role played by law enforcement agencies in tackling organised crime during that period, Bajpayee said he hoped the police would be able to address the current situation effectively.

"Then a few of the men in uniform were responsible for eliminating them and putting real fear into the criminals' minds. I think they know the job better. I just hope that, you know, again, the law takes its own course," he added.

The firing incident took place on October 18, when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Juhu. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

As of October 22, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested three more suspects from Haryana's Sonipat, taking the total number of arrests in the case to ten. The three alleged shooters, identified as Rehan R, Phool Singh and Ritik Kurmi, have been remanded to police custody until October 31. Police have said they are yet to recover the weapons used in the attack and are investigating the alleged conspiracy and motive.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post, but the claim and the alleged links are part of the ongoing investigation.

Bajpayee's remarks come amid renewed concerns about the safety of film personalities and whether the industry could once again face the kind of intimidation associated with the underworld in the 1990s. His hope, he said, is that the law takes its course and those responsible are brought to justice.