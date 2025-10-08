Soha Ali Khan On Her Changing Equation With Amrita Singh After Divorce From Saif Ali Khan: "She Took Me For Photoshoots And Did So Much"

Soha Ali Khan, who shares a cordial relationship with her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, opened up about her changing dynamics with Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years before they called it quits in 2004. Later, Saif married Kareena in 2012.

What's Happening

During a chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha Ali Khan recalled, "It's like when a marriage ends, the families also go through a period of change and adjustment. You may find your own independent equation after some time, but it's complicated. For me, Amrita was someone I lived with in her house. She looked after me, took me for photoshoots, and did so much. We've played Scrabble together."

She added, "When that (Saif and Amrita's) relationship ends, of course, you go through a moment of processing and transition. You first allow them to find their equation, and then you have to find your own within that. I think that's something we went through, and now, there's a sense of settlement. The children are all grown up. You can be yourself in a way. Sara and Ibrahim were very young then."

Saif Ali Khan's Tumultuous Love Story

Saif and Amrita met in the early 1990s. Despite Amrita being 12 years older than Saif, they were head over heels in love. They had a quiet wedding in 1991.

At the time, Saif was just beginning his acting career, while Amrita was already an established actress, known for her powerful performances in films like Betaab and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

The couple became parents to two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After over thirteen years of marriage, Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Sara was nine, and Ibrahim was three at the time of their divorce.

Later, in 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. The couple now have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

While Amrita doesn't take part in Saif-Kareena's family gatherings, Sara and Ibrahim are occasionally spotted taking part in celebrations.

At present, Soha focuses on her podcast All About Her, delving into issues like pregnancy, motherhood, and lifestyle challenges for women.