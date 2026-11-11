Sooraj Barjatya Made Ayushmann Khurrana Do What He Avoided At His Wedding For <i>Yeh Prem Mol Liya</i>

Weddings often come with a long list of rituals that couples either happily embrace or quietly try to escape. For Ayushmann Khurrana, riding a horse and wearing a sehra were two traditions he was determined to skip at his own wedding. Years later, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya made him do both for his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Ayushmann revealed this interesting tidbit on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He came to promote the film Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire.

During the interaction, Ayushmann recalled that he had got married young. The actor is married to Tahira Kashyap, and while talking about his own wedding, he revealed that he had deliberately avoided some of the traditional groom rituals.

The actor said that he had refused to wear a sehra and had also refused to sit on a horse during his wedding. But when it came to working with Barjatya, there was apparently no escaping those very traditions.

“I had told her [Tahira] that I would not ride a horse, I would not wear a sehra at the wedding,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann then joked that the filmmaker made him do everything he had refused to do in real life for Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead, with Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire also part of the cast.

For Barjatya, the movie marks his return to direction after Uunchai (2022).

Sooraj Barjatya is known for creating family-centric films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The upcoming film also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya, following their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27.