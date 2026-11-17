For anyone who has watched Rannvijay Singha on Roadies, his life probably looks like an adventure most people would love to have. Travelling to different countries, taking on daring challenges, riding bikes, exploring new places and constantly being on the move. For years, he has been the face of a show that celebrates adventure, resilience and pushing boundaries.

But the toughest challenge he has faced this year has had nothing to do with adventure sports or physical endurance.

With Roadies REBIRTH back, NDTV caught up with its host Rannvijay Singha and asked him about the most difficult task he has taken on recently. His answer was perhaps not what one would expect. It was staying away from his children for 35-36 days.

"The most difficult task this year for me was to stay away from my kids for these many days. This is the longest that I've stayed away from them. Including today, I think 35-36 days. I'm going to see them tomorrow. Within 24 hours, I'll be with them. I haven't done anything as hard as this in my life," he told NDTV.

For someone whose professional life has revolved around travelling and shooting across locations, that admission says a lot about how his priorities have changed.

Rannvijay, who has been associated with Roadies since its first season in 2003, first appeared on the show as a contestant before becoming its host. Over the years, the franchise has taken him across countries and introduced him to a lifestyle built around travel and adventure. But becoming a father has changed the way he looks at work, travel and even his calendar.

Married to Prianka Vohra, Rannvijay is a father to two children, daughter Kainaat and son Jahaanvir. He revealed that he now actively tries to minimise his professional commitments so that he can spend more time with them.

Talking about how his manager has to work around his schedule, he said, "My manager is here. She is very young, but losing her hair because of me. Because I am trying to work as little as possible, so that I can stay around my kids."

He added, "She'll say, 'We have to do this on one day, this on another day. We have seven days of work. So when are you going to come and do this?' I'll say, 'Seven days? No, you have three!'"

Explaining how his team eventually manages to fit everything into a shorter schedule, Rannvijay said, "It's a crash course for her and my agency to figure out how seven days of work is done in three because I want to be greedy about each and every day with my kids."

Interestingly, his relationship with holidays has also undergone a complete transformation. Rannvijay recalled how, before meeting his wife, taking time off was never on his agenda.

"Earlier, till I met my wife, I hadn't taken a holiday since I started working. From 2003 to 2012, I hadn't taken a holiday. Yes, my work was such that I travelled a lot. I was in Brazil with Roadies, I was in the US, I was shooting a movie in London and all that. But consciously saying, these 15 days, I'm going on holiday, didn't happen till I actually met my wife."

Today, weekends are particularly precious. He tries not to take up work on Saturdays and Sundays because his children are not in school and he wants to spend the entire day with them.

And this isn't just a temporary phase. Rannvijay has a clear idea of how he wants the next decade of his life to look.

"For the next nine, ten years, this is what I want to do. I want to work as little as possible, stay relevant. Make sure that instead of doing four shows on MTV now, I only do one."

He explained that his decision comes from understanding how quickly children grow up and how their needs change with time.

"I'm hoping this works out for us as a family because once they're 15, they won't need so much of my time. Of course, they'd want me to be around, but not this much. So we'll see. That's the whole idea. Right now, it's changed like that."

For someone who has spent years encouraging others to push their limits, the biggest lesson fatherhood seems to have taught him is knowing when to slow down. And for Rannvijay, the greatest adventure right now is making sure he doesn't miss out on growing up with his children.

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