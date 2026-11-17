Ramayana gave audiences two big surprises for the next part. Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit scene, while Raghav Juyal is introduced as Meghnath, son of Ravana. While not much has been said about Juyal's role, Deol's introduction became the major talking point and raised excitement among fans.

While audiences are curious about what his character will bring to the film, there is already some good news. The film's director of photography, Pankaj Kumar, recently shared that several “fabulous sequences” featuring Hanuman has been shot. He also feels that these moments will make watching the character on the big screen a great experience.

Speaking with Variety India, Kumar said, “The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it's going to be great. It's going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen.”

Other than Meghnath and Hanuman, Ramayan part 2 will also introduce some more important characters such as Jambavan, Bali and Sugriv.

Pankaj Kumar further explained that Ayodhya and Lanka were given very different looks in the film. The difference can be seen in their buildings, sets, clothes and colours. Ayodhya is shown with bright colours to give the kingdom a cheerful look. Lanka, on the other hand, has a darker style, where the team used black and gold.

This change is also seen in the lighting. Kumar used darker lights and strong shadows for Lanka, while he kept Ayodhya scenes bright and clear. These choices were made from the start to make both kingdoms look different and show their unique nature on screen.

Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Indira Krishnan.

Also Read: After Post-Credit Leak, Ramayana Makers Release Sunny Deol's Hanuman Teaser As Diljit Dosanjh Sings Hanuman Chalisa