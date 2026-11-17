Salman Khan may have a gift waiting for fans on his 60th birthday. As per reports, the actor is expected to share the first teaser of his upcoming action film Monster on December 27. The makers are considering a birthday launch, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Amid this exciting update, the actor and the film's team recently travelled to Pune for a 10-day shooting schedule. They are expected to film some intense scenes during this time.

A source close to Monster's production told Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan and Seema Biswas are part of this Pune schedule, and the makers are shooting some intense and dramatic moments, with the ongoing leg marking an important phase in the film's production. The shoot is expected to continue in the city for the next 10 days.”

Salman Khan is also balancing his work on Bigg Boss 20 with the shooting of Monster. The film is almost complete, as 20 more days of filming are left after the Pune schedule. Once the shooting is done, the team will begin post-production work ahead of the Eid 2027 release.

Monster also features Nayanthara as the female lead, alongside Salman Khan, Seema Biswas, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, and Ronit Roy. This will be the first time that Salman and Nayanthara will share screen space. The makers have not yet shared details about their roles or the film's story.

Arvind Swamy, who plays the main villain in the upcoming movie, filmed his action scenes during a 10-day schedule in September. As per Bollywood Bubble, the team has put a lot of effort into making these scenes look grand on screen. Arvind reportedly spent three days shooting with Salman Khan before filming some solo scenes.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi, which has faced several delays. The film, also starring Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang, will hit theatres on December 3.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Monster Gears Up For 50-Day Action Schedule Ahead Of Eid 2027 Release