Salman Khan's <i>Monster</i> Gears Up For 50-Day Action Schedule Ahead Of Eid 2027 Release

Salman Khan fans, get ready for another dose of high-voltage action. If watching the superstar take on his bad guys on the big screen is your idea of a perfect cinematic outing, his next film could be one to watch.

The actor is preparing for an intense final filming schedule for Monster, which will reportedly feature 50 days of close-combat sequences.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action drama is stepping into the final stretch of its shoot. According to Bollywood Hungama, the schedule will focus on hand-to-hand combat, with the makers aiming for a raw, grounded action style. This could mean a different flavour of action for fans who enjoy seeing Salman in full-on action mode.

Salman Khan's Monster To Feature Close-Combat Action

The upcoming schedule is set to take place at a studio in Mira Road, Mumbai. The action sequences will reportedly see Salman face his opponents up close. The emphasis is on physical combat rather than overly glossy action.

The film has already completed several major shooting schedules. Principal photography began in Mumbai in April 2026. In August, the team completed a six-week schedule in Goregaon, reportedly including large action set pieces, crowd scenes, and an elaborate Afghan village set.

The production also undertook a 10-day combat training schedule in Mumbai in September. The team is now preparing for the final stretch, with the shoot expected to wrap by the end of November, according to reports.

Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff Join Salman In Monster

Monster, which is also known by its working title SVC63, marks Salman's first collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the film.

The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas. The film is planned for a pan-India release and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

As filming enters its final phase, the team will move into post-production ahead of the planned release. The schedule and release plans remain subject to change as production progresses.