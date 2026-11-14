2.5 kg Gold, 1.6 kg Silver, Cash Bag Found In Raid On Madhya Pradesh Officer

Madhya Pradesh's Lokayukta has searched three addresses linked to a tiger reserve official and put the first estimate of his assets at about Rs 7.6 crore. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma is an Assistant Director at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Pachmarhi. The figure is preliminary, and the search is still going on.

The Lokayukta received a complaint alleging that Sharma, along with his wife and several others, had built wealth far beyond his legitimate income. Early inquiries suggested his assets were 228 per cent higher than his known income.

A case was then registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The search went ahead after the Lokayukta obtained a warrant from the court.

Separate Lokayukta teams searched his government residence and office in Pachmarhi, and his private residence in Chhindwara. A team from the Bhopal division carried out the operation.

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According to the Lokayukta's initial information, the searches turned up Rs 26,36,800 in cash. They also found 2.528 kilograms of gold, valued at about Rs 3.5 crore, and 1.656 kilograms of silver, worth around Rs 2.94 lakh.

Four vehicles were seized: a Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter. Together, they are valued at about Rs 31.2 lakh. Household items worth roughly Rs 50 lakh were also found at the premises.

Investigators also found details of two other properties linked to Sharma. One is an 'Ecotel Resort', estimated at Rs 2 crore. The other is 'Serenity the Villa', estimated at Rs 1 crore.

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The team recovered 28 documents related to land transactions. The hotel and resort have not yet been formally valued, so the total could rise.

The Lokayukta puts the initial value of the assets found so far at about Rs 7.6 crore. It says this is roughly 560 per cent higher than Sharma's known sources of income. The agency has stressed that the figure is preliminary. A clearer picture will come once the land documents are examined and the hotel and resort are formally valued.

The search is continuing, and the Lokayukta team may also search other locations.