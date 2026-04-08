As Tiger Deaths Mount In Madhya Pradesh, Satpura Seeks A New Protection Force

Madhya Pradesh is known as the 'Tiger State' of India. But behind that triumphant slogan, a far more chilling story is now unfolding in its forests: dead tigers, poisoned tigers, electrocuted tigers, mauled cubs, and an administration that suddenly appears to believe that the old protection system is no longer enough. In Satpura Tiger Reserve, this crisis has now led to a significant move: the proposal for a new Tiger Protection Force, a reserve-specific protection unit meant to strengthen wildlife security on the ground.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 54 tiger deaths in 2025, the highest annual count in the state since Project Tiger began.

By the first week of April of this year, reports said the state had already lost around 16 tigers, and then 18 after another carcass surfaced in Umaria.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has already stepped in over the rising deaths, underlining how serious the crisis has become.

Satpura has become one of the most disturbing flashpoints. In one recent case, a tiger was allegedly poisoned and then killed with electric wire by a man trying to conceal an illegal opium field. In another incident, a four-month-old cub was found dead in the reserve after signs of a violent encounter. Tourists also captured a savage fight between two adult males in the Madhai range, adding to growing fears that the reserve is under intense territorial and ecological pressure.

It is in this atmosphere of fear and failure that the new Tiger Protection Force has been proposed. NDTV is in possession of the official communication shared in this case, which says selected youth are to be trained to make forest and wildlife protection in Satpura "more robust and effective."

The key question is this: how is the proposed Tiger Protection Force different from the existing Tiger Strike Force? The answer lies in role and design. Madhya Pradesh already has a State Tiger Strike Force and five Regional Tiger Strike Forces. Those units are essentially enforcement and response arms built to strike, raid, pursue, investigate and respond to wildlife crime. They are the system's offensive weapon.

The new Tiger Protection Force, however, appears to be something more localised and defensive. Based on the official letter and training request, it is being shaped as a reserve-specific, custom-trained ground unit for Satpura not just to respond after a crime but to maintain a constant protection grid inside a vulnerable tiger landscape. In simple terms, the Tiger Strike Force is a reaction unit; the proposed Tiger Protection Force is meant to be a prevention unit. The Strike Force moves after danger appears. The Protection Force is meant to stay embedded where danger is building.

The training blueprint itself shows how serious this is. The syllabus for the Tiger Striking Force includes indoor modules on administration, coordination with other departments, office procedures, welfare schemes, intelligence gathering, the Wildlife Protection Act, criminal law, constitutional and human-rights basics, criminal investigation, evidence handling and information technology. It also includes outdoor modules such as PT, yoga, obstacle work, drill, camouflage, ambush, jungle movement, a three-day jungle camp, weapon training, maintenance and firing practice. The course runs for 30 days with written examinations, interviews and practical field assessments. This is not routine forest-guard training. It is a quasi-tactical security curriculum designed for hostile terrain.

Senior IPS officer and ADG Police Training Raja Babu Singh has said that Satpura's leadership approached him with a request to train the selected youth of the Tiger Protection Force at Pachmarhi. He said the reserve had been asked to specify what kind of customised training it wanted, whether physical fitness, jungle search, gun firing or other specialised skills. He also indicated that if similar requests come from other wildlife landscapes near police training schools, such training could be extended there as well.

His statement is significant because it suggests this is the first time such a reserve-specific customised training request has formally come to the police training establishment.