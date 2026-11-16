Trump's Stake In Nvidia Rose To $62 Million In August-End: Report

US President Donald Trump's reported trades this year suggest he held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing their review of his financial disclosures.

The filings do not capture trades from the past two months because of reporting lags, the Post said, adding that Trump's Nvidia holdings are significantly higher than the $615,000 to $1.3 million reported at the end of 2024.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Washington Post report. The White House and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The disclosure comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nvidia and its ties to the Trump administration, as Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO amid a scandal over his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected by US authorities of intelligence ties to Beijing.

The Trump administration also plans to designate Nvidia and more than two dozen other artificial intelligence companies as "national champions", the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Nvidia is due to report quarterly earnings on November 17.

Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025. A Reuters reporter saw Huang's name appear on Trump's phone during a call in December.

In the same month, Trump had said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China and collect a 25 per cent fee on such sales.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)