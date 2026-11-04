Explained: Donald Trump's Veto Powers And How He Can Use Them

US midterm elections saw Democrats make major gains, winning control of Congress and gaining ground in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans. The results marked a setback for President Donald Trump and his political agenda.

Democrats' control of both the House and the Senate could set the stage for a difficult relationship with Trump, as the party gains greater influence over legislation and congressional oversight. Trump has indicated that he is prepared to use his presidential veto power to defend his administration's agenda.

In a recent interview with CBS News before polling, he described the presidential veto as "the ultimate power" and said he could reject legislation passed by Democrats if he disagreed with it. Trump also welcomed the nickname 'Mr Veto', suggesting that he would use the power if the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

Trump has signalled his intention to use his veto power, posting the word ‘VETO' on Truth Social. The post indicated that he could use the presidential power to block legislation passed by Democrats.

Here's a look at what Trump's veto powers are, how the process works and how far he can use them to put pressure on Democrats.

What Did Donald Trump Say About His Veto Powers?

In a phone interview with CBS News, Trump said he was confident about continuing his agenda even if Democrats gained control of Congress.

"I have the ultimate power - it's called 'veto,'" he said when asked about the possibility of facing a Democratic majority. The president indicated that he could reject Democratic legislation until lawmakers agreed to negotiate with him.

"Otherwise I'd just veto everything and they're not gonna want that," Trump said.

In another interview with Fox News, Trump described the veto as one of the strongest powers available to a US president. "It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto — it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them," he said.

During his CBS interview, he referred to the Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. Slaughter, which allowed him to remove Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter. He argued that the ruling strengthened presidential authority over federal agencies, boards and commissions.

"The Slaughter case gives the president tremendous powers that it never had before," Trump said.

His remarks suggest that the veto could become an important part of his approach to dealing with a Democratic-led Congress. However, the Constitution also gives lawmakers a way to challenge a presidential veto.

What Is The Presidential Veto Power Under The US Constitution?

The US President's veto power is provided under Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution. It allows the president to reject a bill passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate before it becomes law.

Once a bill reaches the White House, the president has two main options. The president can sign it into law or return it to Congress with objections if they do not approve of it.

If the president does not sign or return the bill within 10 days, excluding Sundays, it generally becomes law, provided Congress remains in session. However, if Congress adjourns during that period and the president cannot return the bill, it does not become law. This is known as a pocket veto.

The president must accept or reject the entire bill. The veto power does not allow the president to remove individual provisions or make changes to a bill after Congress has passed it.

Can Congress Overturn Trump's Veto?

Yes, Congress can override a presidential veto, but it requires a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This means that even if Trump rejects a bill passed by Congress, lawmakers can still make it law if enough members vote to pass it again.

With all seats voting, a two-thirds majority would require 290 votes in the 435-member House of Representatives and 67 votes in the 100-member Senate to override the President's veto. For Democrats, this would mean securing support from a significant number of Republican lawmakers in both chambers if they do not have the required two-thirds majority themselves.

According to the Congress, only a small proportion of presidential vetoes have been overridden since the federal government was founded.

How Can Trump Use The Veto To Pressure Democrats?

The veto is not just a way for a president to reject legislation. The possibility of a veto can also influence negotiations before a bill reaches the White House.

If Democrats pass legislation that Trump opposes, he can threaten to reject it. This could push lawmakers to change certain provisions or negotiate with the administration to secure the president's approval.

Trump has suggested that this is exactly how he expects the process to work. "Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal,'" he told CBS News. Although the President can reject a bill, Congress retains the power to reconsider it and override the veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.