As Democrats Sweep US Midterms, Iran's Khamenei Issues Warning To Iranians

Washington's balance of power has changed overnight, and one of the sharpest reactions came straight from Tehran. As Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate, Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, urged his people not to treat the result as a sign that US policy towards Iran is about to soften. Follow US midterms live updates

"Nov. 4 this year, Iranians understand their stance toward the criminal US more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. Nevertheless, reviewing the reasons for the US's hostility, and the Iranian nation's firm resistance to them, serves as a guiding light for the path ahead," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Khamenei has not yet appeared in public since taking office in March.

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Iran's supreme leader warned that the Middle East war would spread further if the United States resumed its attacks on Iran. “Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider,” he said.

Democrats have flipped control of both the House and Senate in a resounding and historic victory. The party capitalised on Donald Trump's unpopularity and gained real power to check him during his final two years in office.

Trump struck a conciliatory tone in an interview with The New York Times. He said he was “absolutely willing to accept those results” and was prepared to work with Democrats.

Iran war was one of the main issues on the ballot this year, as Democratic candidates blamed Trump, and the war he started in Iran, for the economic hardship that has left many voters frustrated across the country.