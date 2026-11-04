"Delicious Irony": Abdul Al-Sayed's 'Habibi' Jab At JD Vance After Senate Win

Democrat leader Abdul El-Sayed, after becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, took a swipe at Vice President JD Vance and pointed out the "delicious irony" of him being "constitutionally obligated" to swear El-Sayed into office in January.

During his victory speech after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, El-Sayed directly addressed the Vice President amid loud cheers and said, "JD, Habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in, in January."

President Donald Trump also found a mention in the newly-elected Senator's speech.

READ | US Gets 1st Muslim Senator As Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race

"Donald, look I know you struggle with my name. So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me Senator," El-Sayed said.

As he declared victory, El-Sayed thanked the people of the state for taking "a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates".

"Thank you. This is all yours."

"I am so proud and honoured to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan," he said.

El-Sayed is son of Egyptian immigrants and served as a public health officer earlier but never held an elected office. He made his way to the US Senate eight years after suffering a double-digit defeat in Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

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In his victory speech, El-Sayed pointed to "one of the ugliest campaigns in our lifetimes" run by Republicans during the polls, taking a jibe at the Trump administration over the burden that war with Iran has taken on American people's pockets.

"They might have been pointing to my name and my faith, but we all know my name and my faith are not why you can't afford your gas," he said.

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The Democrat candidate found support from high-profile progressive leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign and his victory indicates that progressive agendas can win key swing states.

Democrats have taken control of the US Congress after picking up five Senate seats in the 2026 midterm elections, as well as more than a half-dozen House districts. The outcome is seen as a direct repudiation of US President Donald Trump, who urged voters to pretend he was on the ballot.

