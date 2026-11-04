Abdul El-Sayed's win as the first Muslim senator in the US midterm elections 2026 has brought a small village in Karnataka into focus. The reason? His wife Dr Sarah Jakaku who traces her family roots to Bhatkal, around 140 km from Mangaluru. A practicing psychiatrist, Dr Jakaku met Abdul El-Sayed during their time at the University of Michigan, according to USA Today. An article in student publication, The Michigan Daily, says that the couple became engaged while he was a freshman and got married in 2006. She was actively involved in El-Sayed's midterm campaign this year.

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At one of the campaign rallies, she offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship. "Nobody tells him what to do except me," Dr Jukaku said.

Her father Jukaku Tayeb, a nephrologist, grew up in Bhatkal and moved to the US after completing his MBBS. Her grandfather Jukaku Shamsuddin was a prominent lawyer, educator and served as deputy minister for finance in the government of BD Jatti, who was the chief minister of Jamkhandi State (located in the present-day Bagalkot district, Karnataka).

Dr Sarah was born and raised in Michigan. She earned her medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2015 before pursuing a career in psychiatry.

The residents of Bagalkot congratulated Abdul El-Syed, show win coincided with a 'bluenami' in the US that drowned some of the ruby red states.

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"We wish him all the very best. It's a proud moment for all of us, that too from Jukaku family contesting for an important post in US," one of the residents told American Bazaar.

Dr Sarah Jukaku with her husband after his victory in US midterm elections.

Photo Credit: AFP

It's been more than two decades since the couple got married, and during this time, Abdul El-Sayed has spoken humorously about his familiarity with South Indian culture.

"Listen, I've been married in a South Indian family for 20 years, like... I am well inducted now I... you know, I might be more Indian than I am Arab," he said in an interview.

In another interaction with reporters, El-Sayed said he is "surrounded by desi women... I have two desi daughters and a desi wife". The couple has two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.