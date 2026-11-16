2 Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case Get Bail From Supreme Court After 17 Years In Jail

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case, noting that they have already spent more than 17 years in jail and that their appeal involves issues of fact and law that require consideration.

In an order on October 28, the Supreme Court granted relief to Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya, who had challenged a judgment of the Bombay High Court in May 2017 that upheld their conviction and life imprisonment.

While granting bail, the bench also took note of the fact that one of the appellants, Joshi, is severely handicapped.

The government's lawyer opposed the bail petition during the hearing, citing the gravity of the offences and the concurrent findings of the trial court and the high court.

The lawyer of the two convicts, however, said one of the appellants was not named in the initial first information report (FIR) and was implicated nearly three years after the crime.

The Supreme Court had issued notice on their petition in an order in March this year. During earlier hearings, the defence lawyer said the survivor had not named the two petitioners in her police statement on rape allegations and in her statement recorded before the doctor during her medical examination.

The lawyer said no overt act had been attributed to the two men, and that the only evidence against them was that they may have been present in the mob at the time of the incident.

The two men are among 11 convicts whose premature release was struck down by the Supreme Court in January 2024, after they came out on remission. Bilkis Bano had challenged the remission and the Supreme Court had found it maintainable.

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It had said the Gujarat government had no jurisdiction to grant remission in the case and ordered all the 11 convicts to surrender within two weeks, which they did.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and was pregnant for five months when she was raped. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.