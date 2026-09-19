Bought For $15,000, Steve McQueen's Rare Blue Sera Ferrari Could Fetch $20 Million At New York Auction

Veteran actor Steve McQueen was widely known for his passion for automobiles and motorcycles. It is said that the Hollywood icon once owned dozens of luxury cars and more than 140 motorcycles during his lifetime.

Now, one of the rarest Ferraris from his collection is set to go to auction in New York, carrying an estimated selling price of $15 million to $20 million. The Ferrari is a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider, an exceptionally rare open-top model Ferrari produced in collaboration with the North American Racing Team. Only 10 examples were built, making it one of the most sought-after Ferraris of the period.

Steve McQueen's Ferrari Underwent Several Modifications

Steve McQueen owned one of only two NART Spiders finished in the distinctive ‘blue sera' colour. According to Mansion Global, the actor purchased the Ferrari for $15,000. The car was completed in September 1967 and delivered to the actor in Los Angeles. David Byrnan, a senior specialist with the company, told the outlet that Steve McQueen asked for several modifications in the car, including repainting the Ferrari in a darker blue metallic shade, removing its bumpers, installing an electric antenna and replacing the seats. The modifications were completed in late 1967, before McQueen began driving the car.

The Actor Crashed the Ferrari

As per the report, Steve McQueen was involved in a rear-end collision on the Pacific Coast Highway only a few days after taking delivery of the car. The Ferrari was subsequently sent back to the manufacturer for repairs. It was repaired and repainted before being returned to McQueen. The car later became part of McQueen's screen legacy and appeared in his 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair.

The Rare Ferrari Is Expected To Fetch Up To $20 Million

The highly anticipated auction has placed an estimated value of $15 to $20 million on the Ferrari. However, the final price will depend on the bidding at the event. According to Gooding Christie's, the car is scheduled to be offered during Rétromobile New York, which is set to take place at the Javits Center in New York City from November 20 to 21.

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