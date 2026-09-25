<i>Varanasi</i> Star Mahesh Babu Ditches His Beard, Sports A Clean-Shaven Look

Mahesh Babu has once again caught fans' attention with a noticeable change in his appearance. The Telugu superstar was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport sporting a clean-shaven look.

Several videos and photos of the star have been making rounds on social media as the Varanasi actor ditched his signature beard and gave himself a sharp makeover. Mahesh Babu kept things effortlessly stylish with his signature understated charm as he opted for a layered casual look that struck the right balance between comfort and style.

The actor was seen wearing a light blue-grey zip-up jacket over a classic cream-white crew-neck T-shirt, keeping the overall look clean and relaxed. He styled the outfit with denim blue jeans and added a muted beige baseball cap with a subtle emblem. Mahesh Babu finished off her look with a pair of black square sunglasses to further enhance his look.

What grabbed the attention of the fans was his brand-new look. His long, dark, wavy hair peeked out from beneath the cap, while soft stubble framed his face.

Mahesh Babu's Rugged Look In Varanasi

The clean-shaven look makes a stark departure from Mahesh Babu's rugged look in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi. Previously released photos from the film's shooting showed the actor sporting a bearded look with dense, curly, long hair.

The pictures showed the actor dressed in a simple shirt and cargo pants resting on top of a platform in the wilderness of Kilimanjaro with his boots and bag kept next to him. Another picture shows a close-up of Mahesh's face as he looks away from the camera, with zebras and the fields of Masai Mara visible behind him.

Mahesh Babu's Upcoming Project

Up next, Mahesh Babu will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited action-adventure film Varanasi. In the film he is set to star in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027

Also Read | Walking Like A Penguin? Bhagyashree, 57, Shares 3 Exercises To Fix It