Analysis: The Challenge Of Becoming 'Sunetra Pawar,' Not 'Ajit Pawar'

Maharashtra's political landscape has witnessed several unexpected events over the past six months. The death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, did not merely claim the life of a leader -- it abruptly altered the entire leadership structure of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Three days later, on January 31, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's first women Deputy Chief Minister.

At the time, the pressing question was whether a leader known for social work and a relatively low-key demeanour could step into the shoes of a politician with a fiery, assertive style like Ajit Pawar's.

Six months on, it appears that while Sunetra Pawar has endeavoured to forge her own political style, significant challenges remain.

Starting in Baramati: Undeterred by defeat

Sunetra Pawar's political journey began with the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when Ajit Pawar fielded her from Baramati against his sister Supriya Sule.

She lost the election, and Ajit Pawar himself later admitted that the decision had proven politically difficult.

Nevertheless, he established her in national politics by sending her to the Rajya Sabha, where she focused on social initiatives and organisational activities.

Tragedy changed everything

Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash on January 28, 2026, changed everything.

While the family was in mourning, the party faced an existential crisis. Senior leaders, her sons Parth and Jay Pawar, and Mahayuti allies - the BJP and Shiv Sena - urged Sunetra Pawar to step into her husband's shoes.

Three days later, she accepted the responsibility of preventing the party from disintegrating by taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

At the time, the decision drew criticism regarding the propriety of assuming power so soon amid mourning. Her supporters, however, argued that the political circumstances compelled her to make an immediate decision.

Finance portfolio the biggest challenge

Ajit Pawar held the Finance portfolio alongside the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Following his death, with the budget session approaching, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retained the Finance department so he could present the budget himself.

At the time, the message sent out was that the portfolio would eventually be returned to the NCP.

But six months on, the Finance department remains with the Chief Minister. Senior party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel have publicly asserted on several occasions that the Finance portfolio is the NCP's natural right.

According to political sources, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar also discussed this matter with the BJP leadership, yet the situation remains unchanged.

For the NCP, the Finance Ministry is not merely a department but is considered central to its political identity.

A leader who speaks little: The primary criticism

Since becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar has played an active role in government meetings, organisational events, and joint platforms of the "Mahayuti" alliance. She participated in numerous government programmes alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; however, her silence regarding political controversies remained a constant topic of discussion.

Critics argue that she does not openly address the government's or the party's difficult political issues. Supporters contend that she believes in the politics of dialogue rather than confrontation.

Deputy Chief Minister to national president

On February 26, she was unanimously elected as the national president of the NCP. Subsequently, she assumed command of the organisation, while senior leaders like Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel provided guidance.

However, there was also talk within the party that Parth Pawar's influence over various decisions was growing. While senior leaders did not speak publicly about it, there was persistent unease within the organisation regarding this matter.

The Election Commission letter and escalating controversy

Sunetra Pawar wrote a letter to the Election Commission requesting that all decisions and official correspondence issued by the party - spanning the period from Ajit Pawar's passing to her own appointment as National President - be declared null and void.

Later, a dispute also arose regarding the inclusion of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel's names in the list of party office-bearers.

This sequence of events raised questions regarding leadership and the decision-making process within the party. Recently, the Election Commission also sought clarification on the validity of the national executive committee.

Decisions that established a political identity

Sunetra Pawar did not merely engage in the politics of balancing interests; she also took decisions that garnered appreciation in political circles.

Upholding the party's secular image, she facilitated Zeeshan Siddique's election to the Legislative Council, where he was elected unopposed.

Similarly, amid persistent controversies surrounding Rupali Chakankar - the then-chairperson of the Women's Commission - Sunetra Pawar asked her to resign, first from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and subsequently from the post of the party's women's wing chief. This move was viewed as a demonstration of her independent political will.

Stood firmly by Narhari Zirwal

The opposition persistently demanded the resignation of FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal following an Anti-Corruption Bureau action in his department and a later controversy involving a viral video.

While it was widely speculated in political circles that his resignation was all but certain, Sunetra Pawar stood firmly by him.