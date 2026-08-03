"Submit Papers": Poll Body To Sunetra Pawar Over Changing Party Constitution

The Election Commission has sent a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Suntera Pawar, who is also the chief of NCP, over constitutional changes made in her party.

In a letter sent on July 21, the poll body has directed that all necessary documents and resolutions related to the proposals from the national convention held on February 26 and the changes made to the party organisation be submitted promptly.

Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP's new National President on February 26, exactly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash.

The poll body has clearly stated in its letter that the necessary documents and passed resolutions in support of the various amendments made by the NCP to its party constitution have not been submitted to the Commission.

According to the Commission, the resolution passed at the NCP's national convention on February 26, 2026, mentioned an amendment only to 'Section 18(1)'.

"It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the party. However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e, the resolution passed in the National Convention held on Feb 26 mentions amendments to only article 18 (1)," the notice read.

No official proposal recognising or supporting these additional amendments have been submitted, the poll body said.

"It is requested that a copy of the relevant resolution and/or other supporting documents in respect of the amendments made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 also be furnished for consideration of the amended constitution by the commission," the letter said further.