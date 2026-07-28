The 'Silent Rise' Of Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar In NCP

Six months ago, Parth Pawar lived in his father Ajit Pawar's shadow. He was rarely seen or heard in public - a political novice who watched as Ajit Pawar wrested control of the party from family patriarch Sharad Pawar.

That changed in January this year with the sudden death of Ajit Pawar. For the 36-year-old Parth, everything changed overnight.

Filling the void left by the late Ajit Pawar in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is not easy. But over the last few months the influence of Rajya Sabha MP within the party has visibly grown.

Rarely seen on public platforms, Parth is now emerging at the centre of organisational decisions and political strategy.

Within the party and in political circles, he is increasingly being seen as the face carrying forward Ajit Pawar's political legacy.

However, his growing clout has also created new unease among senior party leaders.

The Force Behind Sunetra Pawar?

After Ajit Pawar's death, NCP witnessed fast paced machinations. First, his wife Sunetra Pawar was made Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and then she was elected NCP's National President. Around the same time, Parth Pawar was appointed National General Secretary of the party, while his brother Jay Pawar was also given an important organisational role.

These appointments sent a clear signal that the Pawar family intends to keep the control of the party.

Growing Influence, Growing Resentment

Supporters say his working style is a lot like his father Ajit Pawar's - speak less but hold firm control over decisions.

On the other hand, some senior leaders are uncomfortable with his rapid rise. This is believed to be the reason why reports of differences with leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare keep surfacing.

Letter To Election Commission Sparked Debate

After Sunetra Pawar was elected National President, a letter sent to the Election Commission triggered controversy within the party. The letter did not mention the organisational posts of senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

The party called it a technical error, but in political circles it was believed that Parth Pawar played a key strategic role behind the letter and it was meant to send a clear meaasage on who runs the show. There has been no official confirmation of this, however.

Why Patel's 'Corrective Steps' Remark Matters

After Sunetra Pawar's leadership was challenged legally, working president Praful Patel publicly said the party needed to take "Corrective Steps". He later denied any major rift in the party, but his statement was seen as an indication of growing discomfort within the NCP.

From State To Delhi: Expanding Role

After losing the 2019 Maval Lok Sabha election, Parth Pawar kept some distance from active politics. But following Ajit Pawar's death, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha and is now among the party's key faces at the national level. In political circles, there is also speculation that his name could come up for a ministerial post in the central government in the future, though there is no official indication yet.

Meeting With Fadnavis Fuels Speculation

Parth Pawar's recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sparked fresh discussion in Maharashtra politics. Notably, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare had also met the Chief Minister separately earlier. These meetings are being linked to the shifting power balance and leadership tussle within the NCP.

Ties With NCP (SP) Will Be The Biggest Test

Political analysts believe Parth Pawar's biggest challenge going ahead will be managing ties with NCP (Sharad Pawar). There has been talks of a merger between the two factions. If there is any political understanding or new strategy between the two groups in the future, Parth's role will be considered crucial.

Not Untouched By Controversy

Parth Pawar's political journey has not been free of controversy. In 2019, he demanded a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and made national headlines. Sharad Pawar had then dismissed him as "politically immature". His name also figured in the Pune land deal allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.

Will Parth Pawar Be NCP's Future?

After Ajit Pawar's death, a new phase of leadership has begun in the NCP. Sunetra Pawar is the party's formal face, but Parth Pawar is seen as the one calling the shots. The question now is whether the party's senior leadership will fully accept his leadership, or whether the fight over the balance of power within the NCP will intensify in the coming days.

For now, one thing is clear: the soft-spoken Parth Pawar is emerging in Maharashtra politics as a leader whose every political move is being watched closely, both inside and outside the party.