Mumbai Man Killed After Being Run Over By Bike Following Heated Argument

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly deliberately running over another man with his motorcycle following a heated altercation in Mumbai's Chembur area.

The incident took place at around 10:45 pm on August 12 near Triveni Bar in Thakkar Bappa Colony, where the accused allegedly rode his motorcycle at high speed towards the victim, identified as Lalit Tungariya.

The attack allegedly followed a heated verbal argument between the two men.

Tungariya suffered severe injuries to his head, legs and abdomen. He later died due to his injuries.

The incident came to light after the victim's friend, 21-year-old welder Hemant Kishor Balothiya, lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, Nehru Nagar Police Station registered a case on August 13 under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 281 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.