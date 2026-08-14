Suspending Indus Treaty With Terror-Harbouring Nation Decisive Step: President

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India was a decisive action against a nation that gives a safe haven to terrorists, President Droupadi Murmu said on the eve of the 80th Independence Day today. She also referred to India's young demography and called them the nation's future.

"Sixty-five per cent of our country's population is below the age of 35. This young population is our most valuable asset. The youth of our country are talented, committed, and skilled," she said.

"Our students are the architects of India's future. Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students. Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students," she said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the recent protests at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG examination leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. Students are also agitating in Jharkhand over "irregularities" in recruitment tests.

"The Government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she added.

On Operation Sindoor

Referring to Operation Sindoor, she said, "During the commemoration of one year since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, we remembered the unmatched valour of our armed forces."

"That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capability of Indian armed forces to act with precision. It sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions," she said.

Referring to the government's decision to suspend the IWT, the President said: "Suspension of the Treaty with a country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers."

Last month, India had said that Pakistan's aggressive posturing on the IWT had no effect on India's decision to keep the treaty in abeyance until the neighbouring country stops supporting cross-border terrorism. Ever since India decided to keep the IWT in abeyance following the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, Pakistan has been lying to the international community that India's decision sets a dangerous precedent for nations that share transboundary rivers.