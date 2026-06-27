PM Modi To Meet World's Oldest Living Land Animal During Seychelles Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal, in his upcoming visit to Seychelles next week. He is scheduled to visit the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, during which he will plant a tree as well.

The visit will happen when there are commemorations taking place on the occasion of the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour to Seychelles' National Day celebration, and he will hold talks with the Seychelles' leadership as well.

About Jonathan

Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise estimated to have been born in 1832, which means that he is about 194 years old. Guinness World Records has recognised Jonathan as the world's oldest living land animal.

For close to two centuries, Jonathan has witnessed several historical events, living through generations and experiencing dramatic changes in the world.

Living Life At Its Best

Despite his very old age, Jonathan is in great health condition thanks to the efforts of veterinarians who have helped maintain his good health. While he suffers from poor eyesight due to the onset of cataracts and a poor sense of smell, Jonathan is still alive and kicking and remains one of the biggest attractions of Seychelles.

His long life span makes him an interesting creature of study for the scientists looking into the study of ageing and longevity.

Visit Of Note For Prime Minister

The Seychelles National Botanical Garden visit will be one of the major engagements of PM Modi during his visit to Seychelles. Apart from meeting Jonathan, he will participate in the ceremony of planting a tree to signify the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

This visit is expected to consolidate cooperation between India and Seychelles in areas of maritime security, blue economy, climate resilience and capacity building.

Significance Of This Visit

PM Modi's visit takes place on the eve of the golden jubilee celebrations of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. While attending the Seychelles National Day celebrations, he is expected to engage in several talks on cooperation across strategic, economic and developmental areas.

