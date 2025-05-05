UP Teen, Out To Buy Vegetables, Kidnapped, Raped For Days: 1 Arrested

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped and raped for days after being lured by a man under the guise of asking for directions. She was rescued on May 1, and one suspect has been arrested. The girl's family is demanding justice.

A 13-year-old was allegedly kidnapped and raped for days in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The girl had stepped out to buy vegetables when the incident occurred. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. One person has been arrested so far, the police said.

On the evening of April 26, a 13-year-old was out to buy vegetables. She had covered some distance when a car stopped by and a man sitting inside enquired about an address. While she was trying to guide him, the man, Vishnu, forcibly pulled her into the car.

"After a short distance, he stopped the car at a medical store from where he purchased a bottle of water and some medicine, which he mixed into the water. He forced me to drink the spiked water," the teenager recalled. "Soon, I lost consciousness. I was taken to a hotel, where I was handed a fake ID of a girl named Reshma and forced to sign it. He forced himself on me and threatened to hunt me and repeat the act in the future," she added.

According to the girl, the accused, Vishnu, called his accomplice, Narayan and together they dropped the girl midway. Another man, Sanjay, picked her up and took her to his home.

"He gave me cold drink after which I lost consciousness. I woke up the next morning and asked for my phone. But the SIM card was taken out. From there, he took me to his sister's home and forced me to marry his brother," the girl said.

The girl's father said that he, along with his wife and son, lives in Delhi, while their daughter lives in the village with her grandparents. "My daughter went missing on April 26 and was found only on May 1. During this time, she was taken to multiple places and wrongdoings were done to her," said Shivram Singh, the victim's father.

Devastated by the incident, Mr Singh has asked for justice. "We don't have any other option than to die. We want justice and nothing else. Who will marry our daughter?" he said while breaking down.

Upon Mr Singh's complaint, the police registered a case and began investigating. The girl was rescued on May 1 and one of the accused has been arrested.