Thailand's New 'Pay Like A Local' Initiative Lets Tourists Scan QR And Pay

For travellers from various Asian countries planning a trip to Thailand, your holiday just got a lot more convenient. In a major boost for international tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has rolled out Cross-Border QR Payment under its new “Pay Like a Local” campaign. The initiative allows eligible foreign travellers to make payments across Thailand using the same mobile banking apps or e-wallets they already use back home.

What Is Cross-Border QR Payment?

Cross-Border QR Payment is a system that lets international travellers use their own country's supported banking apps or digital wallets to pay in Thailand by scanning a QR code. From grabbing a plate of pad thai at a street market to shopping for souvenirs, paying for a taxi, or dining at a beachside restaurant, tourists can simply scan a QR code and pay in seconds.

Instead of carrying large amounts of cash, searching for ATMs, or constantly exchanging currency, visitors can simply open their banking app, scan the merchant's QR code, and confirm the payment, and they're done. It works much like paying for coffee or groceries back home, making the experience familiar and hassle-free.

How Does The System Work?

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When shopping or dining at a participating business, travellers simply open their supported banking application or e-wallet on their phone. They scan the merchant's QR code, check the amount, approve the payment, and the transaction is completed digitally. The payment is securely processed through participating banks and payment partners.

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Travel habits have changed dramatically over the past few years. Many visitors, especially from East Asia, now rely almost entirely on digital payments in their daily lives. Recognising this shift, Thailand wants to make sure travellers enjoy the same convenience while on holiday. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the initiative also helps modernise the country's tourism industry and creates new business opportunities for local operators.

Thailand is encouraging businesses across the tourism sector to adopt the system. Visitors will increasingly find QR payment options at tourist attractions, restaurants, malls, souvenir shops, hotels, and other participating merchants across the country.

Currently, Cross-Border QR Payment is available for travellers using supported banking apps and e-wallets from:

China

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Laos

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Thailand has also announced that the programme will continue expanding, meaning more countries are expected to be added in the future.

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Good News For Local Businesses Too

The initiative also benefits thousands of Thai businesses. By accepting Cross-Border QR Payments, restaurants, shops, hotels, and tourist attractions can serve international visitors more easily. Small businesses could also see more customers as paying becomes easier for foreign tourists.

The project is being led by the Bank of Thailand in partnership with eight major banks. The initiative is also supported by National ITMX, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay, ensuring smooth and secure payment processing.

Thailand has always been one of the world's favourite holiday destinations, known for its beaches, temples, food, nightlife, and warm hospitality. Now, it's becoming one of the easiest places to travel cash-free as well.