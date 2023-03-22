''New Accomplishment'': Ministry Of Railways Shares Glimpse Of World's Longest Platform In Hubballi

It falls under the South Western Railway zone

The Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi railway station in Karnataka recently entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the world. The 1,507 m long platform which has been built at a cost of about ₹ 20 crores was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. It falls under the South Western Railway zone.

The Guinness World Records said it verified the length of the platform on January 12.

Celebrating the achievement, a Twitter user shared a photo showing a golden-coloured board put up at the station that said ''You are at the world's longest platform Hubballi 185m/1507m.'' While sharing the photograph, Twitter user Sandeep Bayari wrote, ''Proud moment, isn't it ?? Samruddha Bharata 🇮🇳 #IndianRailways #PMOIndia.''

Ministry of Railways retweeted the picture and called it ''New accomplishments for #NewIndia.''

See the tweet here:

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, had also shared a video of the railway station.

World's Longest Railway Platform.



PM @narendramodi Ji will dedicate to the nation tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aHsuPjXFbX — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 11, 2023

The world's longest railway platform will cater to the transportation needs of the Hubballi-Dharwad region and will help in enhancing the operational capacity of the yard. The platform enables the dispatch or reception of two trains from two directions at the same time, Southern Railways said.

While the Gorakhpur platform in Uttar Pradesh is the second longest at 1,366.33 meters, Kollam Junction in Kerala has the third longest platform at 1,180.5 meters.