<i>Chumbak</i> Trailer: Neena Gupta And Deven Bhojani's Chaotic Marriage Promises Plenty Of Laughs

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming family comedy series Chumbak. The show brings together five families whose lives are closely connected, making even the smallest household issue everyone's business.

Set in a lively colony, Chumbak explores the everyday situations that arise when neighbours know each other a little too well. From marriage and parenting to family disagreements and neighbourhood gossip, the series finds humour in situations that feel familiar to Indian families.

The trailer introduces a mix of quirky characters, each with their own personality and family dynamics. Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah play Mickey and Twinkle Oberoi, a romantic couple who seem to be lost in their own world.

Sumeet Vyas and Manasi Parekh feature as Aditya and Priyanka Khanna, whose seemingly calm relationship comes with its own share of chaos.

Delnaaz Irani, Anant V Joshi and Amyra Dastur play the Taraporewala family, while Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani portray Rajni and Kuku Merchant, a couple whose frequent clashes are balanced by their affection for each other.

Sumeet Raghvan and Sandeepa Dhar play Dharmendra and Kiran Kejriwal, whose unconventional relationship adds more humour to the story.

The series comes from Hats Off Production, the banner behind popular comedies such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. It is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Kapadia.

Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on September 10.