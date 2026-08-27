'<i>Tera Kutta Tommy?</i>': Kunickaa Sadanand Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Old Raksha Bandhan Ad Amid Kriti Sanon Outfit Row

Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the centre of another social media debate after an old advertisement featuring the actor resurfaced online. The development comes days after her remarks on Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Rakhi advertisement, which has since been deleted.

Amid the controversy, internet users dug up an old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana for jewellery brand Nakshatra. The brand had shared the poster a few years ago, in which Kangana was seen wearing a strapless outfit with a deep neckline.

The old post quickly began circulating on social media, with several users drawing comparisons between Kangana's appearance in the advertisement and her recent comments on Kriti's outfit.

Reacting to the viral post on X, actor Kunickka Sadanand wrote, "Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy???"

Several other users also took aim at Kangana. One user commented, "Uska cleavage cultural shock, mere cleavage, sankari cleavage."

Another wrote, "She is even pointing at what she considers obscene and threat to her religion and culture. What hypocrisy."

Kangana And Kriti's Verbal Spat

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan wearing a bralette-styled blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, something that did not sit well with a section of social media users. Before Kangana, many Internet users criticised the actor over the choice of a 'modern' dress for a traditional occasion like Rakhi.

Taking a jibe at Kriti's advertisement, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Soon after, Kriti shared a statement on her Instagram Stories.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote, adding that women's attire constantly invites societal scrutiny.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti wrote.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.

The Ad Withdrawn

Jewellery brand GIVA removed the Raksha Bandhan advertisement after Kriti lashed out at her critics for questioning the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial.

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," the brand wrote.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the statement further read.

ALSO READ: 'Who Stopped Her From Wearing Anything She Wants?' Kangana Ranaut To Kriti Sanon After 'Bikini' Jibe Over Rakhi Ad