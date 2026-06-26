Main Vaapas Aaunga follows the journey of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to enjoy a remarkable turnaround at the box office.

After opening to a subdued response and facing stiff competition during its first week, the film has found strong support from audiences, helping it sustain an impressive run into its second week.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film has benefited from positive word of mouth, which has translated into steady collections despite the usual weekday slowdown.

What's Happening

According to trade estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 2.30 crore nett in India on its second Thursday (Day 14).

On Day 13, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore, following Rs 3.10 crore on Day 12. Despite the gradual dip in weekday numbers, the film maintained a healthy presence at the box office with around 20% occupancy across 2,923 shows on its second Wednesday, reflecting continued confidence from exhibitors.

With its latest earnings, the film's India nett collection now stands at Rs 34.75 crore after 14 days in theatres.

The film has also crossed an important milestone globally. Riding on strong audience appreciation, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected Rs 51.78 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the year's biggest word-of-mouth success stories.

Background

Main Vaapas Aaunga follows the journey of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan. As fragments of his memory begin returning, his grandson slowly uncovers the story of a life that existed before Partition, revealing long-buried relationships, heartbreak and the lasting impact of history.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also reunites the filmmaker with composer AR Rahman for the fifth time after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

