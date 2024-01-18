Meet Maachis Star Chandrachur Singh's Son Shraanajai. See Airport Pics

Chandrachur Singh with son Shraanajai at airport

Maachis actor Chandrachur Singh was spotted with his son Shraanajai at the airport on Thursday morning. The actor was dressed in a blue t-shirt and pants. He was pictured with son Shraanajai who was dressed in a casual outfit. Chandrachur Singh exchanged pleasantries with the lensmen stationed at the airport. In a viral video from the airport, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Bohaat dino baad, Sir (After a long time, Sir)." Chandrachur Singh and son Shraanajai smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.

Chandrachur Singh, who is not regular on social media, shared a few pictures of his son taken on various occasions. He shared a picture from one of his visits to Hazrat Ajmer Shareef's Dargah. In the picture, Chandrachur Singh can be seen holding his young son on his lap. They can be seen twinning in black outfits as well. He wrote in the caption, "My son and me at Hazrat Ajmer Shareef's Dargah." Take a look:

Chandrachur Singh also shared a throwback picture with his son in which they can be seen having a fun time on bed. He simply wrote in the caption, "My love."

Chandrachur Singh acted in films like Maachis, Dil Kya Kare, Josh, Kya Kehna, Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, to name a few. He reportedly suffered multiple dislocations in his shoulder joint during water skiing in Goa. Due to that injury, he reportedly couldn't act in a lot of films for a long period of time. After a hiatus, he made a comeback in Sushmita Sen's series Aarya. He played Sushmita Sen's husband in the series. He also acted in a series titled Dil Bekaraar.