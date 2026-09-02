Preity Zinta Trains After Shoulder Injury, Says It's All About 'Consistency'

Preity Zinta is back in the gym after a painful shoulder injury forced her to take a break from her workout routine. The actress has returned to the city after spending a few weeks on holiday and has now started exercising again.

Preity revealed that she hurt her shoulder while shooting for her upcoming film Vibe, due to which making even simple arm movements became difficult for her. Staying away from the gym also affected her motivation and made her feel low.

After a long day at work, she finally managed to put some weight on her shoulder and do a few stretches. She admitted that her form was not perfect, but getting back to exercise felt good. Preity also used her experience to encourage people dealing with injuries or struggling to stay motivated.

On Instagram, Preity Zinta wrote, “For someone who has worked out most of my life, it's been very demoralising to not be able to go to the gym or workout because of a recent shoulder injury. During the shooting of my new film, Vibe, I injured my shoulder and since then it has been an uphill task to even move my arm & mobilise my shoulder. Today after a long day at work, I finally managed to put weight on my shoulder & stretch.”

“Even though my form is not perfect, it feels great to get started again. If any one of you is feeling down because your body is struggling with an injury or there is a loss of motivation. Remember, it's all about being consistent and all you need is Baby steps. One day at a time and soon you will be back to being fit and strong because true wealth is not about the money you make, but how healthy you are because health is wealth folks so don't give up, stay positive and stay strong.”

Preity Zinta is gearing up for her next film, Vibe, alongside Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava. The teaser follows two men who suddenly find themselves in a dangerous mission they were never trained or prepared for. Preity is shown as someone who is leading the operation.

Vibe is set to release on September 18.

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