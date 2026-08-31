Dhanush In Talks For Director Siva's Next Film Set In Rural India

Dhanush is ready to move ahead with a busy work schedule following a poor response to his last project, Kara. The actor is already set to star in Om, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, and is also working on D56, a historical film directed by Mari Selvaraj.

New reports suggest that director Siva has narrated the story of his upcoming untitled film to Dhanush, and the actor is said to be interested in taking it forward. If everything goes as planned, the team may begin shooting in December or January.

As per Valai Pechu, director Siva, who was earlier planning to do the film with Ajith Kumar, has now narrated the story to Dhanush. The actor has liked the script and agreed to be part of the project, reports say.

Director Siva was originally expected to team up with Ajith Kumar for the project. But due to Ajith's busy schedule, the collaboration has been put on hold for now. In the meantime, Ajith is set to work with Adhik Ravichander on Dare Devil, followed by another project with director Venkat Prabhu.

As of now, the project has not been officially announced. Apart from reports suggesting that it will be a rural based story, details about the plot remain unknown.

The title, additional cast members and their roles are also currently under wraps.

Dhanush is currently working on Rajkumar Periasamy's Om, which also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.

He will also be seen in separate projects with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. The actor also has Thamizh Murugan with Vetrimaaran.