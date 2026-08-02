Viral Video: Dhanush Mobbed By Fans After <i>OM Chapter 1</i> Shoot In Thiruvannamalai

Actor Dhanush was mobbed by hundreds of fans during the shooting of his upcoming film OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood near the famous Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

Videos from the location, now widely shared on social media, showed a large crowd gathering around the actor as he walked towards his car after the shoot. Fans surrounded Dhanush to click pictures and record videos. Security personnel stepped in and helped him move through the crowd safely.

Despite the chaos, Dhanush remained calm and acknowledged the fans before leaving.

This is not the first time fans have mobbed Dhanush. In 2025, the actor received a similar reception during a visit to London.

Dhanush was surrounded by fans while attending the launch of a restaurant in the city. Videos shared on social media showed fans gathering in large numbers to see him, take selfies and record videos.

The actor greeted fans with a smile, interacted with them, and patiently posed for pictures despite the huge crowd. He has built a strong international fan base through his Tamil films and international projects.

OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, who recently won the National Award for Amaran. The film is among the most awaited Tamil films of the year and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

The movie also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The makers have not revealed the story yet.

Apart from OM Chapter 1, Dhanush is expected to begin shooting director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's D56 later this month. He will also reunite with director Mari Selvaraj after Karnan for a new film with music by AR Rahman.

In addition, Dhanush is set to work again with director Vetri Maaran on Thamizh Murugan, which has been written by author Arivu.