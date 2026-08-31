'Can You Please Be Age-Appropriate': When R Madhavan's Wife Told Him To Stop Posting Shirtless Pics

R Madhavan has remained one of the most popular actors among millennials, years after he first won audiences over with his romantic roles. Now, the 56-year-old actor continues to draw attention for his fit physique and appearance.

However, Madhavan revealed last year that maintaining his fitness does not involve a conventional workout routine.

What's Happening

In a 2021 interview with Telegraph India, Madhavan was asked whether he had ever tried to understand his appeal among women.

The actor replied, "I am embarrassed! I don't know why it happens! I am not the hottest-looking guy. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God, and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don't understand."

Madhavan also spoke about his wife Sarita Birje's reaction to the shirtless and bare-bodied pictures he occasionally posts on social media.

Recalling her reaction, he shared, "My wife has told me, 'Can you please be age-appropriate and not drop these pictures?!' Frankly, I can't decode it, but I also don't want to look a gift horse in the mouth... Let me just enjoy it for now."

The actor further questioned his own reasons for posting such pictures.

He further added, "Now that you ask me, I don't even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don't do it too frequently now."

Background

Over the years, Madhavan has worked across Tamil and Hindi cinema and has taken on a variety of roles.

His filmography includes Dumm Dumm Dumm, Run, Kannathil Muthamittal, Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Thambi, Rendu, Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Vettai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Irudhi Suttru, Vikram Vedha, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shaitaan, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, to name a few.