Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi Share A Kiss While Vacationing Aboard A Yacht 

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are making the most of their Mediterranean getaway. The couple were spotted sharing a sweet kiss while vacationing aboard a luxury superyacht in Mallorca, Spain. DeGeneres, 68, kept things casual in a light blue T-shirt and patterned shorts, while de Rossi, 53, soaked up the sun in a striped bikini as the pair enjoyed quality time together.

Joining the couple on the lavish vacation was longtime friend Kris Jenner, who also took part in some of the fun-filled moments during the trip.

Ellen DeGeneres's Fun Time On The Yacht

During their trip, DeGeneres and Jenner also gave fans a glimpse into their holiday antics by sharing a humorous Instagram video on June 7. The former talk show host revived one of her favorite pranks, hiding behind a wall before jumping out to scare her friends as they walked through a room.

In the clip, DeGeneres hides behind a wall as she waits for Jenner to walk into a spacious room. When she finally walks by, DeGeneres leans out and screams at her, prompting Jenner to scream right back in surprise.

As the comedian laughs, The Kardashians star admits, “God, I have shivers all over my f---ing body.”

Sharing the video, Jenner captioned the post, “@ellendegeneres still at her shenanigans… it never gets old.”

The sunny escape comes months after reports surfaced that DeGeneres and de Rossi would be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and California following their relocation in 2024.

In February, the couple purchased a new home in Montecito, California. Sources previously told PEOPLE that while DeGeneres has no plans to permanently relocate back to the US, she and de Rossi intend to spend time at both their U.K. residence and their California property.

According to a real estate source, the pair have missed California's weather and horse scene since settling in the English countryside, with Portia particularly enjoying polo and spending time with her horses.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi's Relationship Timeline

DeGeneres and de Rossi got married in 2008 after first meeting backstage at a concert in 2001. The couple renewed their vows in 2023 during an intimate ceremony officiated by Jenner, with a special performance from singer Brandi Carlile.