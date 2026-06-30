Kathie Lee Gifford Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Her Health Battle

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford has shared the emotional health struggles she has faced over the past year. The TV host, singer and actress said the pain became so intense that she “wanted to die a few times,” although she made it clear she never had any intention of harming herself.

Gifford explained that she first broke her arm after making a wrong movement while sleeping and later fractured another bone after falling. She also underwent cataract surgery after noticing problems with her vision. The combination of these health issues kept her away from public appearances.

Looking back on that difficult period, she said living with constant physical pain was emotionally exhausting. The actress also said the experience reminded her of the final years of her late husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015 at the age of 84.

In a conversation with People, Kathie Lee Gifford said, “I feel like Mr Potato Head. One thing falls off and then another. But you have to have a sense of humour about everything. Thank God I've never lost that, even in my bleakest moments. I'm a tough broad. I want to be remembered as somebody that if they only met me one time, they think, ‘She was kind. She made me laugh'.”

The artist recalled that before his death, her husband Frank Gifford told her that he always wanted people to remember him as the same person they had always known. She said she feels the same way and wants to be herself whenever she meets people. But during the worst period of her health problems, the constant physical pain made even simple tasks very difficult.

Kathie Lee Gifford said the pain became so intense that she remembers praying, “Lord, if this is all you have left for me, I want to go home. I wanted to die a few times. I wasn't going to hurt myself. I wasn't going to kill myself. I just didn't want to be here, as blessed as I am.”

She said that since getting her first opportunity on Name That Tune in 1977, she has worked on many different projects throughout her career. She believes that staying constantly busy has put a lot of strain on her body. She recalled playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie at Madison Square Garden in 2006, where she made her performance very energetic so children in the audience can enjoy it.

Kathie Lee Gifford recently completed a documentary about her life, which was produced by her longtime friend Kris Jenner. She is also a successful author and has written more than a dozen books, including her latest release, Nero and Paul, which is part of the Ancient Evil, Living Hope series.