"<i>Mujhe Kidnap Hi Kar Liya Tha</i>": Akanksha Choudhary Makes Allegations Against Pune Event Organisers

Akanksha Choudhary has accused the organisers of a Navratri event in Pune of failing to pay people, mismanaging the event and using her photographs for promotions without proper handling of her participation.

The Splitsvilla X6 fame also alleged that the situation became uncomfortable when she was taken to the event venue without her team, and her concerns about safety were ignored.

Akanksha spoke about the incident, claiming that she had been dealing with three members of the event management team, all of whom were allegedly 18 years old. According to her, the organisers failed to arrange her pickup until 10:30 pm, which was also the scheduled closing time for the event.

She alleged that the team had no plans to take her to the venue until she insisted that they send someone to pick her up. The situation reportedly worsened after she reached the ground.

Recounting what happened, Akanksha claimed that she was made to sit in a car against her wishes and taken to Pedkar Grounds. She alleged that the vehicle stopped in front of the audience, leaving her in a difficult situation as she did not have her team with her.

Akanksha said she told the organisers that she could not enter the venue without her team and that she did not feel safe. However, she alleged that the people accompanying her laughed at her concerns instead of listening to her.

She described the experience while explaining her frustration with the management. Akanksha said, “Zabardasti gaadi mein bithakar, ground mein chod diya, and in front of the audience they stopped. Main chilla rahi hoon ki main andar nahi ja sakti, meri team nahi hai mere saath. It is not safe, aur yeh bacche hass rahe hain, meri baat nahi sun rahe hain. Itna stupid management. Chor hain yeh ekdum, sabka payment le liya, use kar liya.”

The reality show star also claimed that the incident felt like a kidnapping, alleging that the car stopped only after she slapped the men accompanying her. She said she intends to take legal action against those involved.

"Mujhe kidnap hi kar liya tha sort of, jab maine thappad maari unko, tab rukhe woh. Unpe case sab karungi, chhodungi nahi main," she said.

Along with her allegations of mismanagement and non-payment, Akanksha also accused the organisers of using her photographs for promotional activities.

Akanksha was most recently seen on Lock Upp, the reality show that streamed on Netflix and was won by Shreya Kalra.