Shah Rukh Khan Goes Gaga Over Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i> First Look: "Mass Masss Massss"

The first look of Allu Arjun and Atlee's much-awaited project was finally unveiled on Wednesday, April 8. The special reveal coincided with Atlee's 44th birthday. Initially referred to as AA22xA6, the film has now been officially titled Raaka.

While several industry insiders praised the poster, it was Shah Rukh Khan's shoutout that truly grabbed everyone's attention. The superstar took to X to share his thoughts on the first look.

In his note, SRK first wished Allu Arjun a “Happy Birthday” and then wrote, “The poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can't wait to see what you guys have put together.”

“This experience will be… in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!!” Shah Rukh Khan added.

Responding to the post, Allu Arjun wrote, “Shah Rukh Garu …. Thank you so much for your wonderful birthday wishes. This is definitely a very special one sir. We hope to win your heart with what we trying to do. Thank you for all your love and support. Love and respect.”

Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can't wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/QHh3ZkpKQh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2026

In Raaka's first look poster, Allu Arjun appears in a completely new avatar. The actor is seen embracing a dark, almost devilish look. The star sported heavy prosthetic makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes. A large claw emerged from his woollen attire, suggesting a fierce persona.

Interestingly, the makers unveiled the poster in nine different languages, including Hindi and English, along with multiple regional versions, clearly pointing towards a big pan-India release. The text attached to the post read, “Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.”

Raaka marks the debut collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. Allu Arjun will reportedly play four different characters in the film. Sources suggest he will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons. Deepika Padukone is also playing a pivotal role in the movie. The project has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures.



Also Read: How Allu Arjun Celebrated His 44th Birthday With Family And Friends