'Shah Rukh Is A Wise Dad, But Just A Colleague To Suhana On <i>King</i> Set,' Says Saurabh Shukla

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to appear on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film King. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who is also part of the film, recently spoke about Shah Rukh and Suhana's working relationship on set, saying the father and daughter remained strictly professional during the shoot.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shukla also looked back on his early experiences of working with Shah Rukh Khan and shared his thoughts on collaborating with him again in King.

What Saurabh Shukla Said

Recalling his work with SRK in Badshah, the actor said, "I worked with him in Badshah. He was a rising star then. At that time, I didn't meet him much; we interacted only briefly. Over the years, I have met Shah Rukh at different times in different ways. Shah Rukh is definitely a very good businessman; his business sense is excellent. Otherwise, it is not possible to create such an empire and hold it single-handedly. Of course, now there is an army of people, but he has created that army himself. He has great support from his family; all of that is there."

While working on King, Saurabh Shukla said he got to see Shah Rukh Khan in a different role - that of a father. He shared that observing Shah Rukh on set alongside his daughter Suhana offered a new perspective on the actor, who balanced his parental side with professionalism during the film's shoot.

Saurabh said, "Shah Rukh is a very wise father. There is being protective, but I think he gives ample freedom to his children because they have their own voice. He is not possessive or overly protective. Of course, a father will be protective, but he is wonderful. On set, he was like a colleague, like a co-actor with Suhana. He was rehearsing and suggesting things like any co-actor would,"

About King

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe. Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling.

It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.



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